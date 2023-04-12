Bershka closes its store on Calle Larios after 24 years in prime city centre location The fashion brand of the Spain’s massive Inditex group has a staff of 21 people working in the shop, which will close for good on Saturday

Juan Soto Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Spanish fashion brand Bershka will say goodbye to Calle Larios in Malaga this Saturday. The Inditex group store will lower the shutters after 24 years in the prime city centre location. The company has not yet detailed the reasons for the closure, although an increase in rents and decrease in profitability could be the ultimate reasons for the sad departure.

Bershka has been on the main commercial artery of the city since 16 June 16, 1998. On the verge of marking a quarter of a century in Calle Larios, the fashion brand of the Galician group Inditex has passed through several locations on the same street. Since 2018 it has been at number 4, where it has a 625-square-metre store (400 of them for retail space). Until then, the premises were housed in one of the two stores that Massimo Dutti had on Calle Larios.

The store that is now closing has a staff of 21 workers who, apparently, will not be relocated to another shop. Not counting the one that is closing, Bershka operates three other stores in the city enter (Larios, Vialia, Plaza Mayor), two in Fuengirola and Marbella and one in Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga and Antequera.

The closure of the store has caught customers by surprise, since the shop was one of the most valued and frequented by both the local public and tourists. So far this year, the textile giant Inditex has closed several stores in other Spanish cities. In Galicia, for example, the shutters on the stores in Pontevedra and Vilagarcía de Arousa have been lowered; and in Aragon the one located in the Coso Alto de Huesca.

The Inditex group closed six stores in Malaga last year as part of its digital transformation process. The two stores that Uterqüe had in the province, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius in Torremolinos, Bershka and Pull & Bear in Antequera, were shut.

Despite the closure, the Inditex group is in a good business shape at the moment. The multinational indicated that sales grew in all its markets, both in physical stores (23% more than in 2021 despite having 10% fewer establishments) and online.