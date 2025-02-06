FC Barcelona to go head-to-head with Real Madrid CF in Malaga

Juan Soto Málaga Thursday, 6 February 2025, 09:11 Compartir

Maybe we won't ever see a Madrid-Barça football match in Malaga, but a competition will indeed take place, only this time it will be on the merchandise field - with the upcoming opening of the Barcelona club's shop in Muelle Uno, right next door to that of Real Madrid. This real-life rivalry is expected to start once the shop is officially open, although the exact date of which is still unknown.

However, Barcelona has already announced the new shop with a huge mural on the retail centre's façade. This will be the Catalonian club's first shop in the south of Spain. Other stores are currently operating in Catalonia, Madrid and the Balearic Islands.

Barcelona will share an internal wall with their eternal rivals, whose store premiered in the summer of 2024. Both shops will be located next to Lacoste, in the central part of the precinct. The company has also just started the recruitment process through its own channels.

The opening of the new store comes at a time with a record number of locals and tourists passing through the area. It's worth mentioning that Malaga's football club also explored the possibility of installing a shop in this commercial area, although the plan didn't come to fruition.