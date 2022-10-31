Parents arrested after baby admitted to Malaga hospital ICU with burns and internal injuries The pair, aged 24 and 27, were detained after the little girl was taken to the Hospital Materno in the city, where staff activated the protocol in the event of a possible case of abuse

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested the parents of a one-month-old baby who was admitted to the intensive care unit of the Hospital Materno, on Sunday, with burns on her body and with various internal injuries, police sources have confirmed.

Apparently, it was the mother who took the girl to the hospital’s emergency department. Some of the injuries were burn related, while others were internal.

Doctors also verified that the little girl had bite marks, although it seems that in this case they could have been caused by a young brother.

The doctors, seeing other possible internal injuries, activated the protocol on suspicion of ill-treatment of the child. The baby remains in a serious condition in the paediatric ICU, according to hospital sources.

Police officers arrested the parents, aged 24 and 27, on Sunday, and they face court today (Tuesday, 1 November) for an alleged crime of mistreatment and causing serious injuries.