Death of one-month-old baby investigated when she slept in same bed as her parents Pending the autopsy results, everything indicates that the little girl died of suffocation when accidentally crushed

Spain’s National Police force has opened an investigation after the death of a baby barely a month old. Apparently, the parents had slept with the little girl in the same bed, at their home in the Carretera de Cádiz district of Malaga city.

Pending the results of the autopsy, everything indicates that the little girl died of suffocation when accidentally crushed. The incident was reported on Sunday morning, and police found the body of the baby lying on a bed.

The parents explained to the officers that the girl was having trouble falling asleep and, in order to reassure her, they put her to bed with them in the same bed.

At this stage, everything indicates that it was a tragic accident. Statements have been taken from the parents but at no time have they been arrested.