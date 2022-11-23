Artisan ice cream maker from Malaga hopes to tickle judges' tastebuds in world final Angelo Levi will be competing in the World Masters Gelato Festival along with Spain's Ana Carolina Ferreira of the Casa del Gelato in Tarifa, Cadiz, and Iván Vázquez of Le Llamber ice cream parlour in Cangas del Narcea, Asturias

A young ice cream maker from Malaga has been chosen among the best in Spain to compete in the world final of the World Masters Gelato Festival, a prestigious competition to find the best artisan ice cream in the world.

Angelo Levi, of Levi Angelo in Calle Tomás Heredia, impressed the judges with his Tiramisu Senza Fine. It is made with mascarpone cream, coffee syrup with Torcolato wine, artisan gluten-free savoiardo sponge and dark chocolate, and was delicious enough to take him straight through to the final.

He says his career is the result of destiny, experience and his passion for ice cream and chocolate. “I grew up surrounded by chocolates. My parents had a Belgian sweet shop so I could try them every day,” he said.

He began experimenting with making his own at a young age and trained with master chocolate makers such as Dominique Persoone of The Chocolate Line, in Belgium. Now, he specialises in natural, pure ingredients, perfect textures and harmonious flavours with an original presentation.

Three best in Spain

Angelo will be competing in the World Masters Gelato Festival along with Ana Carolina Ferreira of the Casa del Gelato in Tarifa, Cadiz, and Iván Vázquez of Le Llamber ice cream parlour in Cangas del Narcea, Asturias.

The judges will be taking into account the flavour, structure, creativity and presentation of their entries, including the choice of ingredients, the craftmanship in the way the ice cream is made and its visual impact.

The judging panel is made up of Adolfo Romero -who has been runner up twice in the Gelato World Cup – Enzo Lauretta, a writer and gastronomy expert; Gabriel García, a business consultant for the ice cream sector; and Pablo Cabrera Guadalupe, chef at the IES Catering College in Madrid.