Arsonist arrested after setting a dozen cars and waste containers alight Police in Malaga detained a 21-year-old man who is suspected of starting the 12 fires in a two-hour period

There was hardly any respite for firefighters and Local Police officers in Malaga in the early hours of Wednesday, 2 March. An alleged arsonist left a trail of destruction in his wake after setting alight to a dozen rubbish containers and vehicles, between the hours of midnight and 2am.

Local Police officers realised that the fires were taking place on a straight-line path and moved in that direction. And that is how they ended up locating the suspect, a 21-year-old man, who they saw hiding between two cars after he spotted the police presence.

When police identified and searched the individual he was found in possession of two lighters. He was arrested and transferred to the National Police station, where he is awaiting a court appearance.