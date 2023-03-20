Woman arrested in Malaga for shopping centre bomb threat tweet
Crime ·National Police tracked down the 20-year-old after the company notified the force about the message on Twitter
Sections
Services
Crime ·National Police tracked down the 20-year-old after the company notified the force about the message on Twitter
Raquel Merino
Malaga
Monday, 20 March 2023, 11:15
A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Malaga for allegedly being the author of a tweet in which she threatened to place three bombs in a well-known shopping centre in the city. She also warned that, on 14 March, no one should go to the establishment at 5pm.
It was the security team of the targeted company that became aware of the message posted last Tuesday on Twitter. The tweet was linked to another from the shopping centre’s account. The company's legal department quickly filed a complaint and the National Police began an investigation.
National Police officers managed to identify the person who managed the Twitter profile where the bomb threat was published. Once the person was located, she was arrested on a public disorder charge. The matter is now in the hands of the courts and the Twitter account has been suspended.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores
¿Ya eres suscriptor?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.