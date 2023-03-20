Woman arrested in Malaga for shopping centre bomb threat tweet

National Police tracked down the 20-year-old after the company notified the force about the message on Twitter

Raquel Merino Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

A 20-year-old woman has been arrested in Malaga for allegedly being the author of a tweet in which she threatened to place three bombs in a well-known shopping centre in the city. She also warned that, on 14 March, no one should go to the establishment at 5pm.

It was the security team of the targeted company that became aware of the message posted last Tuesday on Twitter. The tweet was linked to another from the shopping centre’s account. The company's legal department quickly filed a complaint and the National Police began an investigation.

National Police officers managed to identify the person who managed the Twitter profile where the bomb threat was published. Once the person was located, she was arrested on a public disorder charge. The matter is now in the hands of the courts and the Twitter account has been suspended.