Driver five times over drink-driving limit arrested in Malaga
112 incident

The 39-year-old man was also the subject of an arrest warrant issued by a criminal court in Murcia

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 2 August 2024, 16:08

Local Police officers in Malaga have arrested a 39-year-old man for driving a vehicle under the influence of alcohol after he was found to be five times over the maximum limit following a breathalyser test. In addition, police discovered the man had an arrest warrant issued against him by a criminal court in Murcia for misappropriation.

It was around 1am on Tuesday 23 July, when officers patrolling in a vehicle in Calle Martínez Maldonado noticed a car whose driver was driving very slowly, without the lights on and making irregular manoeuvres, police said in a statement.

After intercepting him, the officers found that he showed obvious symptoms of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages, so they carried out a breathalyser test, which showed a rate of 1.28 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air. The police took him to the city's accident and report investigation centre (GIAA) of the Local Police, where he could not undergo an evidential breathalyser test due to the high level of intoxication he was in.

In addition, after consulting various force police databases, it was found that he had an arrest warrant against his name so he was detained, transferred to the Local Police headquarters and subsequently placed at the disposal of the courts. The car he was driving was towed to the municipal vehicle depot.

