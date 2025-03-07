Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Woman arrested for swindling six people out of 800-euro deposit for flat in Malaga
The woman charged victims to reserve the property, but they never got the keys to the flat offered in Malaga city

EP

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:43

The National Police have arrested a 48-year-old woman for allegedly deceiving six people into paying an 800-euro deposit for a rental property on Calle Frigiliana in Malaga city, without letting them enter the property on the agreed date.

The suspect showed the flat to potential tenants, but never provided the keys to the property on the agreed date, blaming the owners for the incident and keeping the deposit.

The National Police launched an investigation after receiving six complaints about scams related to a flat in the Carretera de Cádiz area. According to the complainants, the property had been advertised on a well-known real estate portal.

The investigation found that the flat did actually belong to the suspect, who conned others by putting it up for rent online.

