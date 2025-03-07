Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two men arrested following theft of electric scooters from parking areas at Costa del Sol shopping centres

The thief would offer the stolen goods for between 20 and 40 euros a time to a second party who would sell them on the black market

SUR

Malaga

Friday, 7 March 2025, 16:13

National Police officers in Malaga have arrested two men, 21 and 37, for their alleged involvement in the theft and sale of electric scooters. One would steal the scooters from shopping centres on the Costa del Sol and then sell them to his associate for between 20 and 40 euros, before the goods were resold on the black market.

The investigation was launched under the name Operación Skate after several thefts of scooters from a shopping centre car park in Malaga city were reported.

The officers first managed to identify and arrest the theft suspect, who admitted to having been selling them in the La Palmilla area, where he had his van parked, storing other stolen goods. The buyer was the other suspect, 37, who would then sell the scooters on the black market.

During the inspection of the van, police officers found numerous objects such as more scooters, 10 televisions, 11 cameras, various tools, electrical adapters and a compressed air pistol in its box.

