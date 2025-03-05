Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Crime

Homeless man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting 17-year-old foreign tourist in Malaga

The incident happened in front of a supermarket in the city centre, where the alleged aggressor was begging for money

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 5 March 2025, 15:07

A 30-year-old homeless man has been arrested by National Police officers in Malaga for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old German woman outside a supermarket in the Plaza de la Merced on 26 February.

On the morning of the alleged incident, emergency services were alerted to a sexual assault of a young tourist, who was accompanied by another girl. When the National Police arrived at the scene, they found the girl, who was on holiday with her classmates, celebrating the end of their studies. As she explained, she was leaving the supermarket when a homeless man, who was begging for money outside the establishment, grabbed her by the hips "in an obscene way" and tried to kiss her on the mouth. The young woman managed to break free and escape.

The police officers arrested the suspect, who already has a criminal record of sexual assault against foreigners.

February also saw another sexual assault incident reported in the city, when the police arrested a 46-year-old man at a fast-food restaurant in the Cortijo Alto neighbourhood for touching a woman's buttocks and trying to kiss her. The incident was witnessed by several people, who had been bothered by the man in the moment preceding the attack. They detained the man until the police arrived.

During the arrest, the man behaved aggressively, trying to lash out at the police officers. Once in the patrol car, he continued to be violent, banging his head and threatening to send hitmen to kill the officers.

