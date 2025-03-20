Man eventually hands himself in after beating up and threatening ex-girlfriend

Irene Quirante Malaga Thursday, 20 March 2025, 22:07 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested a 42-year-old suspect for beating up his ex-girlfriend while she was sleeping, a few hours after she ended their relationship. After four days of hiding, the man handed himself in on Tuesday 18 March.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on 14 March, when the man used keys he was still in possession of to enter his ex-girlfriend's house and proceeded to continuously punch and hit her on the face and other parts of her body.

The suspect then fled the scene and hid for the next four days. However, he continued to call the victim and her family, threatening to kill her. She remained under police protection until her assailant handed himself in.

According to the victim's testimony, she had tried to break up with him the night before the attack. She said that, during the relationship, she had suffered regular physical and psychological abuse. He had demonstrated violent and possessive behaviour, including trying to isolate her from her social circle and taking away her keys to lock her inside the house.

Despite her fear of reporting him, she did so a few months ago but later asked for the precautionary measures to be withdrawn.

Attention to victims

The 016 telephone line for victims of gender violence is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is also an email address - 016-online@igualdad.gob.es - and a WhatsApp channel on 600 000 016.

If you are in a risk situation - anything from mistreatment to violence - or see someone in one, you can also contact 112 or the emergency numbers of the National Police (091), Local Police (092) and Civil Guard (062).

If it is not possible to make a call, officers can be contacted through the AlertCops application, from which an alert signal and location will be sent to the police.