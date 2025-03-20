Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man eventually hands himself in after beating up and threatening ex-girlfriend
Domestic violence

Man eventually hands himself in after beating up and threatening ex-girlfriend

The suspect allegedly attacked the victim a few hours after she broke up with him, while she was sleeping in her house in Malaga

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Thursday, 20 March 2025, 22:07

National Police officers have arrested a 42-year-old suspect for beating up his ex-girlfriend while she was sleeping, a few hours after she ended their relationship. After four days of hiding, the man handed himself in on Tuesday 18 March.

The incident happened at around 8.45am on 14 March, when the man used keys he was still in possession of to enter his ex-girlfriend's house and proceeded to continuously punch and hit her on the face and other parts of her body.

The suspect then fled the scene and hid for the next four days. However, he continued to call the victim and her family, threatening to kill her. She remained under police protection until her assailant handed himself in.

According to the victim's testimony, she had tried to break up with him the night before the attack. She said that, during the relationship, she had suffered regular physical and psychological abuse. He had demonstrated violent and possessive behaviour, including trying to isolate her from her social circle and taking away her keys to lock her inside the house.

Despite her fear of reporting him, she did so a few months ago but later asked for the precautionary measures to be withdrawn.

Attention to victims

The 016 telephone line for victims of gender violence is open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. There is also an email address - 016-online@igualdad.gob.es - and a WhatsApp channel on 600 000 016.

If you are in a risk situation - anything from mistreatment to violence - or see someone in one, you can also contact 112 or the emergency numbers of the National Police (091), Local Police (092) and Civil Guard (062).

If it is not possible to make a call, officers can be contacted through the AlertCops application, from which an alert signal and location will be sent to the police.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town
  5. 5 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  6. 6 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  7. 7 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  8. 8 Sabadell Seguros launches its new health insurance policy for the over-60s: Protección Salud Más 60
  9. 9 Hospiten expands and modernises its Estepona hospital
  10. 10 Cártama Oval braced for an intense cricketing feast

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man eventually hands himself in after beating up and threatening ex-girlfriend