Antonio Banderas to direct Gypsy, the next musical to be staged at his Malaga theatre It will be the fourth musical produced at the Caixabank Soho Theatre by the locally-born actor and director after A Chorus Line, Company and Godspell

Antonio Banderas will direct his company's next musical Gypsy at the Caixabank Soho Theatre next year. After starring in and directing A Chorus Line and Company, the famous actor from Malaga chooses again another cult Broadway musical, although, we will have to wait until October 2024 to see it on stage.

Gypsy will star Marta Ribera and also include Lydia Fairén in its cast, with who the actor shared the stage in Company, one of the acclaimed productions of the stage space led by the Malaga local.

Banderas "officially" announced the premiere date of the next production of the Teatro del Soho on Friday 21 July during The Biggest Applause, a concert for the elderly, who were able to enjoy the Broadway classics in a special performance.

Gypsy will be the fourth musical produced by the Teatro del Soho after A Chorus Line, Company and Godspell, the latter together with Emilio Aragón, and will be directed by Banderas himself, who will not be on stage.

Gypsy will be an original staging by Banderas, with musical direction by Arturo Díez Boscovich, lead conductor of the Soho Larios Pop Orchestra, and will feature most of the original choreography by Jerome Robbins, one of the great choreographers and directors of musicals such as West Side Story and Fiddler on the Roof.

Considered one of the best American musicals of all time, winner of six Tony Awards and four Laurence Olivier Awards, this musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, premiered on Broadway in 1959 and is based on the memoirs of artist and star Gypsy Rose Lee.