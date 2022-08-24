Andalucía Big Festival will feature three stages and a big wheel ride The organisers of the international music festival have released details of the layout at the fairground and will soon be announcing the band which will headline along with Muse and Jamiroquai

The festival will take place in the fairground and not on Sacaba Beach as originally planned. / sur

One of the secrets of Mad Cool’s Andalucía Big Festival has now been revealed: the layout for the event in Malaga's Cortijo de Torres fairground. The music festival will take place from 8 to 10 September and there will be three stages for the concerts and also a big wheel ride which will provide a completely different way of seeing and listening to the performers.

The organisers have also said they will soon be announcing the act which will headline along with Jamiroquai and Muse, replacing Rage Against the Machine, who had to cancel their European tour.

Andalucía Big Festival will cover the area of the fairground where the attractions normally are during the Malaga Fair. The main stage will be on the south-east side and will have two big screens and a central aisle leading into the audience so the performers can move among the people who are watching them.

The second stage will be just opposite (the area closest to Avenida de las Malagueñas and the Espinazo fountain) and the big wheel will be between the two. The third stage will be set up on the south-west side, closest to the Municipal Auditorium.

Programme

In a statement, Mad Cool has confirmed that it is putting the final touches to the programme and expects to be able to announce who else will be performing in the coming days. After Rage Against the Machine had to cancel because of Zack de la Rocha’s accident, the organisers thanked everyone who had bought tickets for the three-day festival for their patience and said they will give a refund to anyone who wants to cancel.

The situation at the moment is that the headline acts will be Muse and Jamiroquai (this is the only concert in Europe for the latter), and there will be around 50 other performers including Years&Years, Biffy Clyro, Nova Twins, Michael Kiwanuka, Paolo Nutini, Stereophonics, Run the Jewwls, Vetusta Morla, Los Planetas, Sylvie Kreusch, Morgan, 091 and María José Llergó.