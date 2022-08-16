Malaga's Andalucía Big Festival could have an economic impact of 25 million euros in the area Organisers estimate that over 100,000 people will attend this three-day event (over 30,000 a day), 41% of them from Andalucía, 29% from other parts of Spain and 30% from abroad

The Andalucía Big Festival, one of the biggest events on the Costa del Sol this summer, takes place in the fairground in Malaga during the second week of September and is expected to have an economic impact of 25 million euros in the area, according to the PWC consultancy.

Jamiroquai and Muse will be topping the bill, but the organisers are currently trying to find another headline act to replace Rage Against the Machine, who had to pull out last week due to the lead singer’s leg injury.

The organisers estimate that over 100,000 people will attend this three-day event (over 30,000 a day), 41% of them from Andalucía, 29% from other parts of Spain and 30% from abroad. “This will be a benchmark for national and international tourism and it will undoubtedly bring valuable global exposure for Andalucía,” they said.

But they are not planning this as a one-off event. They want it to become one of the most important cultural projects in Spain, with global content for all audiences, and calculate that it could generate more than seven million euros and 3,500 temporary jobs.

As this will be the first Andalucía Big Festival, the organisers have based their figures on those achieved by the Mad Cool festival during the five years that has taken place in Madrid. There, they have set up a permanent structure, and they aim to do the same in Malaga, “making the festival an economic, social and cultural motor for the region”.

The Mad Cool festival last month was attended by 320,000 people, of whom 54% were from Spain. The five editions of this festival have created 20,000 jobs and had a financial impact of over 254 million euros.