Malaga continues search for solution to avoid slippery streets before Holy Week processions

Malaga city council is still testing possible solutions to avoid the slippery effect caused by the wax-removal liquid that is used to clean pedestrian streets in the historical centre during the Holy Week processions. The urgent aim is to find an alternative that will prevent accidents. The municipal authority is currently testing two options.

The first alternative is being studied by the University of Malaga and it actually uses the same product that has been causing the slippery effect. Experts are currently looking for ways to make the liquid less dangerous.

AB Laboratorios provides the anti-wax product to cleaning companies all over Andalucía. In Malaga's case, however, the application of the liquid is not as favourable due to the polished pavements of the streets in the old town.

The second option under consideration is to glue long strips, similar to those that are sometimes placed on stairs, which will make the pavement rough at regular intervals. In that case, the liquid will still be applied.

The purple strips, designed specifically for the occasion, have now been tested on Calle Especería. However, the city council has not yet decided whether it will go for this option. The proposal has not been entirely convincing due to the way it changes the appearance of the streets.

What is for sure is that the brotherhoods in charge of the ceremonial processions have demanded that a solution is found, to ensure the safety of their members and the general public.