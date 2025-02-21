Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man in his 80s convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Malaga street
Crime

Man in his 80s convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Malaga street

The provincial court sentenced the accused to two years in prison for assaulting the victim, who suffered an anxiety attack after managing to escape

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:34

A man in his 80s has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on the street in Malaga back in November 2022. The provincial court announced the sentence after the defendant admitted the crime and reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office.

On the day of the incident, the man approached the girl on the street and hugged her to prevent her from moving, after which he started to touch her. According to the ruling, he also made inappropriate comments. The girl eventually managed to escape and run away in tears. She also suffered an anxiety attack as a result of the events.

The defendant admitted his guilt before the court. Citing article 181.1 of the criminal code, the prosecution asked for a sentence of two years in prison for the sexual assault perpetrator. The article sets sentences of one to three years or a fine of 18 to 24 months for anyone who, without violence or intimidation and without consent, carries out acts that violate the sexual autonomy of another person.

In addition to sentencing him to imprisonment, the magistrates have barred the man from any trade, profession or activity, whether paid or unpaid, that involves contact with minors for a period of seven years.

The magistrates have also imposed a ban on communication and proximity to the victim. He may not approach her home, her school or any place within 500 metres or less of her for a period of five years. He will also have to pay compensation of 3,000 euros for the emotional damage caused to the minor.

Once released from prison, he will be placed under probation for five years. This is a final decision against which no further appeal is possible.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 These are the Malaga towns and villages where you can watch classic cars in action this weekend
  2. 2 Fourteen Malaga villages face 35 per cent hike in water rates
  3. 3 Celebrate Malaga province's 'liquid gold' this coming weekend
  4. 4 This is the exclusive Costa del Sol housing development with prices starting from 640,000 euros
  5. 5 Restoration of iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint complete
  6. 6 Buying and making the most of your dream home in Spain
  7. 7 Torremolinos lines up series of activities to mark Andalucía Day which is celebrated on 28 February
  8. 8 Andalusian regional government to meet Costa Tropical farmers to tackle avocado pest
  9. 9 Top designers head to Malaga for flamenco fashion show
  10. 10 More than 200 runners sign up in first 48 hours for Estepona's coastal half marathon

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man in his 80s convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Malaga street