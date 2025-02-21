Man in his 80s convicted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in a Malaga street

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 21 February 2025, 16:34 Compartir

A man in his 80s has been sentenced to two years in prison for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on the street in Malaga back in November 2022. The provincial court announced the sentence after the defendant admitted the crime and reached an agreement with the prosecutor's office.

On the day of the incident, the man approached the girl on the street and hugged her to prevent her from moving, after which he started to touch her. According to the ruling, he also made inappropriate comments. The girl eventually managed to escape and run away in tears. She also suffered an anxiety attack as a result of the events.

The defendant admitted his guilt before the court. Citing article 181.1 of the criminal code, the prosecution asked for a sentence of two years in prison for the sexual assault perpetrator. The article sets sentences of one to three years or a fine of 18 to 24 months for anyone who, without violence or intimidation and without consent, carries out acts that violate the sexual autonomy of another person.

In addition to sentencing him to imprisonment, the magistrates have barred the man from any trade, profession or activity, whether paid or unpaid, that involves contact with minors for a period of seven years.

The magistrates have also imposed a ban on communication and proximity to the victim. He may not approach her home, her school or any place within 500 metres or less of her for a period of five years. He will also have to pay compensation of 3,000 euros for the emotional damage caused to the minor.

Once released from prison, he will be placed under probation for five years. This is a final decision against which no further appeal is possible.