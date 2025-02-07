Why has an international search and rescue ship docked in Malaga port?

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 7 February 2025, 15:11 Compartir

The Geo Barents, a vessel officially classified as a "search and rescue" service ship, docked Malaga city's Muello Uno quay on 24 January. The German boat, which is moored just past the Trocadero-Casa de Botes restaurant, regularly attracts the attention of passersby flying under its Norwegian flag.

The vessel, built in 2007, is some 77 metres long and 20 metres wide. At one time, it was used by the international NGO Médecins Sans Frontières in their maritime rescue operations of refugees in the Mediterranean.

The organisation announced the cessation of the vessel's operations in December 2024, after three years under the NGO's command. It has participated in the rescue of 13,000 people, in a total of 190 operations. At the time of the announcement, Médecins Sans Frontières accused the Italian government of hindering their work by upholding new laws to counter illegal migration.

The ship is currently awaiting a new deployment and is scheduled to depart from Malaga on Tuesday 11 February.