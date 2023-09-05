Injured worker is rushed to hospital after swimming pool fall in Malaga

Irene Quirante Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

A 42-year-old injured worker was rushed to the Hospital Clínico Universitario in Malaga after falling into the pump pit of a swimming pool in Churriana. The man, who was rescued by members of the provincial fire brigade, suffered injuries to his back and arm, although, according to sources, there is no fear for his life.

At around 10.30am, the 112 Andalucía emergency number received an alertl about the accident, which will be investigated as a possible work-related accident. According to the caller, the worker slipped and fell into the pool's pump pit - some three metres deep - and was unable to move, although he was conscious.

Local Police officers quickly arrived at the residential development Calle Remedios Varo, and saw a person lying motionless inside the pit. On verifying the seriousness of the situation the presence of the 061 health services and the fire brigade were alerted.

Firefighters managed to rescue the man after using pulleys and a nest stretcher, after the worker was stabilised by the medical staff. The casualty was then transferred to the Hospital Clínico to be treated for his injuries.

National Police, who also attended the incident, have opened an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the fall, which is being investigated as an industrial accident.