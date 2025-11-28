An exclusive beauty and cosmetics pop-up arrives in Malaga YSL Beauty will be on display for four days at Muelle Uno and will feature experts and interactive games

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:20 Share

YSL Beauty arrives in Malaga with a pop-up where you can learn about the world of make-up and cosmetics from professionals. The initiative, which will only be available at Muelle Uno for four days, began on Thursday and continues to Sunday 30 November. It will feature specialists who will offer recommendations, as well as the chance to try out the autumn/winter looks in the 'make up room'.

Entry to the event is free and will allow attendees to feel like a star in the screen room, where they can take glamorous photographs. In addition, there will be interactive games on the LoveShine roulette, where participants can win prizes. Organisers said this will be “an exclusive and unforgettable experience".

The YSL Beauty Love Game in Malaga, which follows the one held in Madrid, will be located next to the Centre Pompidou (Pasaje Doctor Carrillo Casaux) from 11am until 9pm.