Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Preparations for YSL Beauty in Malaga. L. M.

An exclusive beauty and cosmetics pop-up arrives in Malaga

YSL Beauty will be on display for four days at Muelle Uno and will feature experts and interactive games

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Friday, 28 November 2025, 17:20

YSL Beauty arrives in Malaga with a pop-up where you can learn about the world of make-up and cosmetics from professionals. The initiative, which will only be available at Muelle Uno for four days, began on Thursday and continues to Sunday 30 November. It will feature specialists who will offer recommendations, as well as the chance to try out the autumn/winter looks in the 'make up room'.

Entry to the event is free and will allow attendees to feel like a star in the screen room, where they can take glamorous photographs. In addition, there will be interactive games on the LoveShine roulette, where participants can win prizes. Organisers said this will be “an exclusive and unforgettable experience".

The YSL Beauty Love Game in Malaga, which follows the one held in Madrid, will be located next to the Centre Pompidou (Pasaje Doctor Carrillo Casaux) from 11am until 9pm.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The first Michelin stars on the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Bid farewell to November with a warming traditional Malaga dish
  3. 3 Eastern Costa del Sol town starts festive season with unveiling of giant Nativity scene
  4. 4 La Escalera de Balthazar: where French finesse meets Andalusian flavour
  5. 5 HouseCashback.es The First Real estate Agency in Spain That Pays Buyers Back
  6. 6 Water network upgrade on Fuengirola street comes to an end
  7. 7 Thanksgiving Day: historical connection with Andalucia
  8. 8 Water utility company strengthens its commitment to excellence and sustainability in Fuengirola
  9. 9 Competition seeks to promote Malaga raisins in baking
  10. 10 Contract for new eight-million-euro Costa del Sol health centre goes out to tender

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish An exclusive beauty and cosmetics pop-up arrives in Malaga

An exclusive beauty and cosmetics pop-up arrives in Malaga