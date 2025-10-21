Parking company employee arrested after customer's car was used in ram raid attack on office near Malaga Airport

Irene Quirante Malaga Tuesday, 21 October 2025, 15:11 Share

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested a 37-year-old employee of a car parking company located close to Malaga Airport for reportedly ramming the business office with a customer's car in order to steal the safe that was kept inside.

The alleged ram raid happened on 31 August. The National Police were alerted to a robbery in a warehouse in the Villa Rosa industrial area. According to the caller, a driver had rammed a car into an office doorway several times.

Officers began by checking the cameras in the area, which helped them identify the perpetrator as an employee of the company that had been raided.

The police discovered that the suspect had stolen a customer's car that had been left in the safe keeping of his company and used it to carry out the robbery. The employee rammed the vehicle into the office in order to steal the safe. After fleeing, he set fire to the car and abandoned it in a nearby area. The safe was found on the back seat once the fire was extinguished.