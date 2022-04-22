American fast food giant Popeyes opens its doors on the Costa del Sol The firm, which was founded in the USA in 1972, now has a branch on the Plaza Mayor retail park and is preparing to open another in the Malaga's Vialia shopping centre

The options for enjoying fast food in Malaga province continue to grow and diversify, thanks to popular chains from across the pond. After Five Guys opened in the city for the first time last August, it is now the turn of another American giant: Popeyes. Founded in the USA in 1972, it has just opened a branch on the Plaza Mayor retail park and will soon have another in the Vialia shopping centre in the city.

To celebrate its debut in Malaga, the company has a special offer for its clients: “Don’t stay at home! Come and try us out with a 50% discount by registering on the app, and discover which of our menus are recommended by the greats of Malaga beach gastronomy,” it has announced on its Instagram account after inviting the owners of 'chiringuito' beach restaurants to come and try its dishes, all of which are locally-made.

Popeyes has 45 years of experience and more than 3,100 restaurants in 25 countries. It is all about the food of Louisiana, characterised by recipes in New Orleans style, but in Spain the firm – which is one of the most popular in the USA – has adapted its dishes to local tastes. So, the menu includes options such as grilled chicken, nuggets and marinaded grilled chicken breast in sandwiches, wraps and salads.