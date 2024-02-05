Amazon outlet offering low-cost returned products opens in Malaga

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 5 February 2024, 16:11 | Updated 16:51h. Compartir Copiar enlace

An Amazon outlet that sells returned items has opened its second store in Malaga city.

Black Days at Calle Eugenio Gross 43, opened its doors on Friday 2 February and offers any goods that have been returned at reasonable prices. Stock is limited, with the inventory updated every Friday and the price decreasing gradually until it runs outunavailable.

Opening hours are from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm, and from 5pm to 8pm. There is an opportunity to join a WhatsApp VIP group, where participants are informed every Thursday of what's in stock. In addition to Malaga city, the retail giant has another store in Cordoba city.