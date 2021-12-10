Almost 100 intensive care unit staff now infected by Covid outbreak at Malaga hospital The coronavirus infection may have been spread at a Christmas meal held on 1 December, attended by some 174 health professionals, although it could also have its origin in nursing exams taken on 28 November

In the Covid outbreak among health professionals from the intensive care unit of Malaga’s Regional Hospital (formerly the Carlos Haya) there are already 96 confirmed infections.

This was confirmed this Friday, 10 December, by the Junta de Andalucía’s Minister of Health, Jesús Aguirre, speaking in Malaga. Aguirre described the outbreak as "social" and added that none of the 96 workers who have tested positive have needed hospital admission.

Aguirre stressed that the outbreak of infections has not had an impact on the level of service offered to patients in the hospital.

It is believed that the spread of infections may have happened at a Christmas meal held on 1 December, when some 174 ICU professionals attended, although it could also have its origin in nursing exams held on 28 November.

The Andalusian Health Service (SAS) has hired extra staff, especially nurses and nursing care technicians, to fill the gaps left by professionals who are on sick leave and in self-isolation at their homes.