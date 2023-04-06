Al-Andalus funerary mosque in Malaga opens to public more than three decades after it was found

Francisco Griñán Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than three decades after its discovery, the funerary mosques and the mausoleum of Calle Agua, a unique site in Al-Andalus, was inaugurated this Holy Monday by the Junta de Andalucía. The regional government has invested 600,000 euros to finance and "unblock" the opening to the public of this monument, which was due to have happened in 2010.

The mosques and the mausoleum are located in the Jabal Faruh cemetery of Islamic Malaga (which dates from the 10th to 15th centuries), and which extended on the slopes of the Gibralfaro, in what is now part of the Victoria neighbourhood. Since their discovery at the end of the 1980s, during the construction of the building at Calle Agua 22, it was clear that this was a significant find, which was confirmed by archaeological research that identified the structures as unique funerary mosques.

This led the Junta de Andalucía to acquire the ground floor of the building between 2003 and 2004 in order to preserve the remains, which were protected as an Asset of Cultural Interest. Following a project by the architect Ignacio Dorao, this basement has been adapted to safety and accessibility legislation and walkways have been built over the site to allow visitors to see its treasures, such as the mausoleum's plinths, which date from the Almohad caliphate (11th century) and are the first example in Malaga of the decoration known as sebka. These geometric drawings, which include a tree of life, became the main decoration from that time onwards, connecting it with those of the Giralda in Seville or the minarets of Salares and Archez in Malaga province.

Access is free of charge for the guided visits which must be pre-booked. During Holy Week, and from Holy Wednesday, these will be daily at 12.30pm, while from next week onwards, guided visits will be at 11am and 12.30pm. Bookings can be made by telephone at 646 082 999 or by e-mail at mezquitasmalaga.ctcd@juntadeandalucia.es.