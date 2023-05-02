Air Baltic links the Costa del Sol with the capital of Lithuania, starting today The airline will operate the route between Malaga Airport and Vilnius twice a week until 28 October

Air Baltic will start operating the route today, Tuesday 2 May, that will link Malaga Airport with the capital of Lithuania, Vilnius, until October 28. This new direct air connection will offer two flights a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays with the aircraft leaving the capital of the Costa del Sol at 6.35pm.

With the addition of Malaga, the company adds a fourth destination to fly to in Spain, where it also operates in Madrid, Alicante and Palma de Mallorca.

In this first foray onto the Costa del Sol, Air Baltic, has highlighted the good pace of ticket sales. The company's sales director, Irina Zake, said that "the airline’s expectations have been met." For Lithuanians, Malaga is a very attractive destination, to which tourists with a medium-high purchasing power are considering to travel this summer, seeking both the cultural offer and enjoying the sun and the beach.

The people of Malaga will also have the chance to enjoy Lithuania, which was the first country to become independent from Russia in 1991 and which is making a commitment to tourism to raise its profile and begin to spread word of its cultural diversity, musical tradition and its appeal for nature lovers. The Lithuanian consul in Malaga, Enrique Sánchez, pointed out that spring and summer periods are the best time to discover the charms of Vilnius, where value for money and the use of the euro as the country's currency after joining the European Union are the main draws.

The capital of Lithuania has an old town that is the largest in the Baltic countries and in which baroque architecture and green areas abound, hence the title of 'city in the forest' given to it by locals. Walking through the Old Town, you will get a 360° view of the main attraction of Vilnius - the Gediminas tower, which rises above the main cathedral Square of the city.

The direct flight to Vilnius is another addition to the flight connection calendar for the high season at Malaga Airport, which will connect the Costa del Sol with 130 destinations around the world without the need to make a stopover.