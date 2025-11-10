Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Check-in desk queues at Malaga Airport. Marilú Báez
Politics

Aena warns that tax freeze demanded by Partido Popular in Spain threatens Malaga Airport's expansion

Representatives of the PP in the province have described as 'scandalous' the partisan use of the 'semi-public' airport operator by the PSOE-led central government

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:51

The ongoing political confrontation between Spain's PSOE-led central government and the opposition Partido Popular is jeopardising the main infrastructure project currently under way in Malaga province - the airport expansion. Airport operator Aena warns that the amendment to freeze airport taxes proposed by the main opposition party (PP) threatens all infrastructure improvement projects scheduled for Spain's terminals.

According to the operator, if "the Spanish Parliament were to limit by law the remuneration of Aena's aeronautical activity without any rational economic argument, the damage to the Spanish airport system, to Aena and its shareholders could be considerable". This would prompt Aena to "review the investments planned for Spanish airports in the coming years", which would further negatively impact tourism destinations.

"The legislative proposal in question should be met with serious reflection. No political dispute can excuse damage to the proper functioning of airports," Aena warns

Aena states that "the legislative proposal in question should be met with serious reflection". The operator says that "no political dispute can excuse damage to the proper functioning of airports", which would undoubtedly be caused by the amendment, tarnishing Spain's reputation and economy.

Aena has also expressed surprise over the opposition's proposal to freeze airport taxes, given that the operator's business model "corresponds" to the PP's credo.

The PP's defence

In response, secretary general of the PP in Malaga José Ramón Carmona demanded that the central government stop "using semi-public companies" to oppose the PP and, above all, stop "making excuses and start the expansion of the airport now".

José Ramón Carmona from the PP urges the central government to stop making 'excuses' and 'start the airport expansion' now

Carmona called Aena's claim that the PP's amendment to freeze airport taxes between 2027 and 2031 would endanger investment "scandalous". He interpreted the central government's warning as a threat to not advance "this much-needed expansion".

"The people of Malaga are tired and fed up with a government that constantly punishes a dynamic and thriving province," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 The pull of the south of Spain
  2. 2 The Malaga village celebrating its heritage with roasted chestnuts this weekend
  3. 3 Founder of iconic El Pimpi in Malaga wins top national honour
  4. 4 From living rough on the streets to working in a top-flight restaurant
  5. 5 British community in southern Spain to honour and remember wartime fallen
  6. 6 Second burst waterpipe in a fortnight in eastern Costa del Sol village damages homes
  7. 7 Torremolinos launches preventative campaign against processionary caterpillar infestation
  8. 8 Last-gasp equaliser sparks fan fury as Malaga CF throw away victory yet again
  9. 9 PAUZA: a culinary bridge between Nordic sophistication and Argentinian passion
  10. 10 UK Honours presented to recipients in southern Spain

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Aena warns that tax freeze demanded by Partido Popular in Spain threatens Malaga Airport's expansion

Aena warns that tax freeze demanded by Partido Popular in Spain threatens Malaga Airport&#039;s expansion