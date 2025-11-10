Aena warns that tax freeze demanded by Partido Popular in Spain threatens Malaga Airport's expansion

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 11:51 Share

The ongoing political confrontation between Spain's PSOE-led central government and the opposition Partido Popular is jeopardising the main infrastructure project currently under way in Malaga province - the airport expansion. Airport operator Aena warns that the amendment to freeze airport taxes proposed by the main opposition party (PP) threatens all infrastructure improvement projects scheduled for Spain's terminals.

According to the operator, if "the Spanish Parliament were to limit by law the remuneration of Aena's aeronautical activity without any rational economic argument, the damage to the Spanish airport system, to Aena and its shareholders could be considerable". This would prompt Aena to "review the investments planned for Spanish airports in the coming years", which would further negatively impact tourism destinations.

Aena states that "the legislative proposal in question should be met with serious reflection". The operator says that "no political dispute can excuse damage to the proper functioning of airports", which would undoubtedly be caused by the amendment, tarnishing Spain's reputation and economy.

Aena has also expressed surprise over the opposition's proposal to freeze airport taxes, given that the operator's business model "corresponds" to the PP's credo.

The PP's defence

In response, secretary general of the PP in Malaga José Ramón Carmona demanded that the central government stop "using semi-public companies" to oppose the PP and, above all, stop "making excuses and start the expansion of the airport now".

Carmona called Aena's claim that the PP's amendment to freeze airport taxes between 2027 and 2031 would endanger investment "scandalous". He interpreted the central government's warning as a threat to not advance "this much-needed expansion".

"The people of Malaga are tired and fed up with a government that constantly punishes a dynamic and thriving province," he said.