Robber captured after three alleged acid attacks on Malaga banks

Unmasked and threatening to throw acid at employees, a 59-year-old individual managed to rob three banks in Malaga over the past month. Nicknamed the 'acid robber', the bottle he carried, which he never actually opened, contained 'agua fuerte, a highly potent liquid often used for difficult cleaning tasks around the home. He was captured by National Police officers while planning another heist.

The first of the attacks took place on Monday 21 January, at around 1.20pm. As reported by SUR at the time, the alleged offender entered the Cajamar branch located in Calle Gabriel Miró, Churriana, and threatened to spray an employee with the acid. He managed to get hold of more than 400 euros and fled.

The next one happened on 12 February at the Unicaja Banco branch on Avenida Manuel Torres. The most recent attack was reported at the CaixaBank branch in Plaza Cruz del Humilladero. The 112 Andalucía emergency services number received a call alerting that a suspect had entered the bank demanding money from the till.

In addition to the alleged bottle of acid, the offender showed the workers a bottle of pepper spray. However, there is no record of him actually carrying out his threats in any of the attacks.

After learning of the latest incident, officers from the Malaga provincial police station's robbery unit began an investigation and attempted to track down the motorbike used by the alleged perpetrator. After numerous enquiries, the police managed to identify the vehicle and its rider: a 59-year-old man with no previous convictions for similar offences, who was finally arrested on Wednesday.