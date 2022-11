Malaga police arrest couple for abandoning a child in hotel room while they dined out The parents were reported for leaving their six-month-old baby in their accommodation when they went out to eat, taking a monitoring device with them

Police in Malaga city have arrested a couple from the Netherlands for leaving their six-month-old baby in their hotel room while they went out for meals. They have been charged with abandoning a child.

Somebody rang the police to report that they were leaving the baby in the room on its own, and when officers went to investigate they found that this was the case. The parents are said to have gone to eat in a restaurant in the city centre, and had a baby monitoring device with them.