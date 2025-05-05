Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elderly man dies after leaping from blazing eighth-floor flat in Malaga
112 incident

The 81-year-old victim, who landed on top of a vehicle, had suffered burns to various parts of his body, according to the emergency services

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Monday, 5 May 2025, 10:47

An 81-year-old man died on Saturday 3 May after jumping from his burning flat, located on the eighth floor of a building in the Las Delicias area in Malaga city. His body, which was found on top of a vehicle, had suffered several burns.

The 112 Andalucía emergency services received the first alerts around 6.30am. Witnesses said that smoke was coming out of a flat located on the eighth floor of a building on Calle Trafalgar. They also requested urgent medical assistance for a person who had fallen from the building.

The fire brigade, 061 health services, National Police and Local Police were all immediately mobilised. On arrival, the emergency services could only confirm the victim's death.

From what the investigators have been able to assess, the fire started in the living room, prompting the man to go to his bedroom window.

After extinguishing the flames, firefighters confirmed that the victim had been alone in the flat.

surinenglish Elderly man dies after leaping from blazing eighth-floor flat in Malaga