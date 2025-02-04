Five hundred companies shape the future of tourism in Malaga

Pilar Martínez Malaga Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 14:36 Compartir

Tailor-made business solutions, energy saving systems, robotics and cash management tools, along with the latest in kitchen equipment and catering and more companies than ever from the world of gastronomy have filled the three pavilions of Malaga's Palacio de Ferias for the first time at the Hospitality and Tourism (H&T) show, which opened its doors on Monday 3 February and runs until Wednesday 5.

A total of 500 companies are attending the event which represents the main sector for the local and Andalusian economy at this event, which includes exhibitors from 17 countries including the flavours of Japan, wild cod and the traditional herbs from Alaska, together with select French confectionery, classic dishes from Italy, specialities in coffees and ice creams, and of course local products under the Sabor a Málaga brand. From other parts of Spain, Seville, Almeria and Extremadura are also exhibiting their products.

As well as the stands, there are talks by sixty experts and thirty chefs such as Quique Dacosta, who has twelve restaurants around the world and seven Michelin stars. Martín Berasategui gave a demonstration at the Cervezas San Miguel stand and the 'Kitchen Lab' and 'Aula Makro' are the epicentre of live cooking shows where fashionable techniques and products are demonstrated by Michelin-starred chefs and Repsol suns including Rodrigo Castelo from the Ó Balcâo restaurant, Mauricio Giovanini from Messina and Diego Gallegos from Sollo.

Innovative ideas

Innovation is another of the strengths of this event which has become the benchmark in Southern Europe which looks at "the challenges of the sector" according to the president of the organising committee and president of Mahos, Javier Frutos.

Among these innovative companies are six startups that are part of Tourism Hub, the Costa del Sol Tourism business accelerator. There, Elena Castaño, CEOO of OK Located, was proud of the award she received at Fitur for Best Destination Management Company for offering an innovative tool for the implementation of digitalisation in tourist and cultural resources, through a technological system that allows information attractions and businesses to appear on mobile phones, both in text and audio formats in different languages. "Soon we are going to set up 370 devices in the city of Malaga to promote local businesses and restaurants," she said.

60 This is the number of experts taking part in H&T's parallel activities, thirty of whom are chefs and Michelin stars.

Biotonomy, which specialises in regenerative architecture with solutions based on nature, is also showing its hydroponic vertical gardens with wastewater recycling to enhance nature in cities. Or Transfers and Experiences, also from Malaga, which provides software for the sale of excursions, transfers, experiences or tickets aimed especially at hotels, flats and travel agencies so that they can offer their clients a wide range of products at their destination, with total confidence, always available online and with immediate confirmation 365 days a year.

Representatives from various local authorities were present at the inauguration of this year's event including mayor of Malaga city, Francisco de la Torre, who said, "We are proud of the great success of H&T", president of Tursimo Costa del Sol, Francisco Salado, said that this was a good moment for tourism and an "opportunity to see new trends and continue to focus on quality and sustainability".

Arturo Bernal, the Junta de Analucía's tourism spokesperson, said, "the hotel and catering industry represented one out of every five new jobs created in the sector at a national level".

President of the Chamber of Commerce, José Carlos Escribano, highlighted the internationalisation of this fair and said that specialised press from the United Kingdom, Italy and Portugal can get to know an event which he considered "a fundamental event for tourism. Companies need to continually incorporate new processes to continue to maintain their leadership in quality," he said.