A 30-year-old Italian woman dies after being hit by car in Malaga city centre

The young woman who was fatally hit by a vehicle on Avenida Manuel Agustín Heredia in Malaga city last Sunday was a 30-year-old Italian citizen. She had just arrived in the capital of the Costa del Sol on a bus from Torremolinos when the accident happened, sources close to her told SUR.

At 4.22am on Sunday, 112 Andalucía emergency service operators received several calls for help requesting urgent medical assistance for a woman who was lying in the road after being hit by a car. An 061 ambulance and paramedics and Local Police officers were sent to the scene. However, the medical team couldn't save her and confirmed the death of the victim.

Although it was initially speculated that the car had fled, sources from Malaga city council assured that the Local Police force had arrested the driver for his alleged responsibility in the incident.