Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police officers at the scene of the fatal accident on Friday night. SUR
Motorcyclist, 19, dies following car crash near Malaga metro station
112 incident

Motorcyclist, 19, dies following car crash near Malaga metro station

The victim was accompanied by a 17-year-old girl, who was injured in the accident and rushed to hospital

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 7 April 2025, 11:54

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in Malaga city after a collision with a car on Friday 4 April. The accident happened at a roundabout next to the Barbarela metro station around 11pm.

The victim was accompanied by a 17-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital. The state of her injuries is unknown.

Local Police officers attended the crash scene, but no further details about the incident have been released.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga is second province in Spain with the most British residents who have taken out post-Brexit TIE cards
  2. 2 Fate of Benalmádena bullring to be decided by new technical report
  3. 3 Fast-growing Mijas edges closer to a population of 100,000
  4. 4 Asset realisation
  5. 5 Watch as SUR in English hosts UK nationals in Spain informative event in Marbella
  6. 6 Ensaladilla Rusa
  7. 7 Painful defeat sees Malaga CF plunge into relegation trouble
  8. 8 Fuengirola continues to roll out its municipal parking plan with more spaces on seafront
  9. 9 Carla Bernat conquers Augusta to make Spanish golfing history
  10. 10 Marbella FC snatch vital point in Fuenlabrada thriller

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Motorcyclist, 19, dies following car crash near Malaga metro station