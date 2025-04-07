Motorcyclist, 19, dies following car crash near Malaga metro station

Police officers at the scene of the fatal accident on Friday night.

Rossel Aparicio Malaga Monday, 7 April 2025, 11:54

A 19-year-old motorcyclist died in Malaga city after a collision with a car on Friday 4 April. The accident happened at a roundabout next to the Barbarela metro station around 11pm.

The victim was accompanied by a 17-year-old girl, who was taken to the hospital. The state of her injuries is unknown.

Local Police officers attended the crash scene, but no further details about the incident have been released.