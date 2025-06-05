Malaga is the Andalusian province with highest number of euthanasias performed in 2024

José Antonio Sau Malaga Thursday, 5 June 2025, 19:35 Compartir

The Junta de Andalucía has released the annual report on the application of euthanasia across the region in 2024. The data shows that 28 people, out of a total of 72 applicants, received aid in dying last year. In Malaga, 23 requests were registered, with a total of 15 euthanasias carried out, making it the Andalusian province with the highest number.

Drawn up by the guarantee and evaluation commission for the provision of death assistance in Andalucía, which is part of the regional ministry of health, the report states that 50 of the 72 applications led to the opening of a case file by the commission. Of the remaining 22, some 13 were not processed due to death before the start of the process; four due to withdrawal prior to the start of the process; four applications had an unfavourable report from the responsible doctor; and one application did not have all the documentation required for processing.

One euthanasia took place in Almeria province, one in Cadiz, four in Granada, two in Huelva, 15 in Malaga and five in Seville.

The remaining 50 applications resulted in the opening of the file by the commission, of which 28 were favourably resolved and the aid was completed; nine died during the processing of the file and 13 files were unfavourably resolved. Of these 50 applications, 32 were submitted by men and 18 by women. By provinces, three were submitted in Almeria, three in Cadiz, three in Cordoba, seven in Granada, three in Huelva, 23 in Malaga, eight in Seville and none in Jaén.

The three main groups of diseases or chronic conditions that led to requests for medical aid in dying were neurodegenerative processes, with 21 files, followed by oncological processes with 16 files and complex multi-pathological/chronic processes with 10 files. Almost all (94%) of the applications were initiated in the primary care setting due to the proximity to the patient, the family and the patient's home. No revocations were filed after the patient had signed the informed consent form.

As a result of this, there were five organ donations, resulting in the donation of a total of 18 organs: ten kidneys, five livers, two lungs and one pancreas. In terms of the number of complaints filed with the commission, there were 13, of which three were resolved favourably, nine unfavourably and in one case it was agreed to reverse the proceedings and not to rule on the benefit. From November 2021, when the registry was created, until December 2024, 1,608 healthcare professionals have registered as conscientious objectors.

Since Spain's euthanasia regulation act came into force, some 209 people have applied for the assistance to end their lives in Andalucía, of which 81 have received it; 142 applications have been processed and 67 applications have not been processed. By provinces, the cumulative total of people who received aid in dying is six in Almeria, nine in Cadiz, three in Cordoba, 10 in Granada, six in Huelva, two in Jaén, 31 in Malaga and 14 in Seville.