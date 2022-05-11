Malaga, the Andalusian province with the most reports of gender violence Andalucía was also the region of Spain with the highest number of registered victims of gender violence, according to the National Institute of Statistics

The statistics for gender violence continue to be alarming and, apart from the figures themselves, they highlight a very persistent social problem. Once again Malaga is the Andalusian province where more cases of violence against women are reported very year. It reached top position in 2018 and maintained it last year with 6,861 cases.

Although there were fewer reports of gender violence during the pandemic, droppping from 8,130 in 2019 to 6,656 in 2020, the data from the Ministry of Equality show that last year they increased sharply by 3%.

This works out at an average of 19 reports a day. Most of these were cases where women talked voluntarily to the police (4,714) and in 1,357 cases the police made the report after being called to intervene in an incident.

In 2021, there were 1,179 protection orders issued in Malaga province, which was slightly lower than in the previous year (1,195).

The Ministry of Equality has also produced figures regarding calls to the 016 helpline for this year, and these show that there have been over 700 so far. This is a free phone number for information and legal advice, which is attended 24 hours a day and is available in 53 different languages.

561 convictions

With regard to the number of court cases, 752 men were tried in the gender violence courts for violent crimes against women last year, and 561 were convicted.

Andalucía was also the region of Spain with the highest number of registered victims of gender violence, according to the National Institute of Statistics. Last year alone a total of 6,720 cases and complaints regarding protection orders or other precautionary measures were filed in the region.