Malaga and the Costa del Sol face a week of changeable weather On Tuesday, Spain's state weather agency Aemet expects the mercury to soar to 28C in parts of the province while from Wednesday the possibility of localised and sporadic rain will increase

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Almost 30 provinces in 14 regions throughout Spain are on a yellow risk warning for rain and storms this Monday, May 29, according to the forecast from the state weather agency Aemet.

The instability will affect a large part of the mainland but Malaga and the Costa del Sol will escape from the worst on a day that will be marked by cloudiness and mild temperatures that will move between a minimum of 16C and a maximum of 26 degrees.

However, looking ahead to Tuesday the scenario changes. In fact, the province will say goodbye to the so-called meteorological spring this week with changeable weather.

The first will come tomorrow, 30 May, and it will show on the thermometers. “The maximum where the warm ‘terral’ wind enters will be between 25 and 28C, in the other areas between 23 and 25 degrees. The minimums will be normal for the time of year," warned the Malaga meteorology expert José Luis Escudero on his Storm and Lightning blog on SUR.

State weather agency Aemet also expects maximums of 28C and minimums of 19 in Malaga city, temperatures slightly above those registered in recent days. In points of the Axarquía such as Rincón de la Victoria it could reach 29 degrees.

And the rain? This Monday it will give a truce. But it could come back. "On Tuesday and Wednesday the probability increases that in the afternoon we will have a development of clouds in the mountain systems and some very localised mild and sporadic showers may fall," said Escudero. State weather agency Aemet sets the probability of showers at 45% on Wednesday and at 65% for this Friday in Malaga city.