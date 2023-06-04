Malaga, an irresistible attraction for companies from the UK

Aida García Compartir Copiar enlace

In the last five years, nearly two dozen British companies have set up in the area, placing the UK third in the world, only behind Spain and the US. Vodafone, EY, Quantexa and YourShortlist are some of the firms that have arrived in the city, proving that the province is becoming a magnet for multinationals from around the world in varying sectors. Foreign interest is such that Google is expected to open its specialised cybersecurity centre here in the second half of 2023.

Facilities such as Malaga Tech Park or the University of Malaga add incentive to foreign firms to choose Malaga as their location. They strengthen technological aspects and offer improved sustainable mobility, exporting the image of an innovative and green city that invests in R&D.

In this sense, for several years now, Malaga has been keepìng it focus on technology and business, which has turned the area into the Silicon Valley of the south of Spain.

At the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, we support firms that choose to come to Malaga, not just to open a branch, but also to set up their headquarters here. The area, which boasts quality of life that is among the highest in Spain as well as transport infrastructure that allows for connections with the rest of the country and Europe, is an ideal destination for foreign companies.

Attracting and retaining firms also allows for the development of talent. A region open to Europe and, especially in this case, to the United Kingdom, helps social development as the exchange of experience and best practices benefits society.

But this drive to attract firms and strengthen the technological sector not only attracts young people and qualified specialists, but it also benefits the reputation of the Costa del Sol city.

To improve the business climate both in Spain and in the province of Malaga, firms call for the improvement of relations with the administration, with less bureaucracy, lower political risk and the remodelling of the labour market. These are all aspects that foreign firms take into account when choosing where to direct their investment. Therefore it is necessary for public-private dialogue to remain on the agenda, as without it firms do not feel comfortable enough to invest.

We must not forget that the British community is one of the most numerous on the Costa del Sol, with more than 53,000 registered citizens. Proof of this is the large number of British nationals who attend the events that the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain holds in the region, as well as the many firms that have their head offices and offer services in the province.

Some 50 businesses belonging to the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain meet monthly to exchange experiences and knowledge and to increase business, in a clear example of how business and foreign citizens revitalise the economy and help create an area that is more open, cosmopolitan and receptive to private foreign initiative.

To continue shining in its own light, it is important for Malaga to maintain its commitment to sustainability, technological projects and R&D, so that it continues to be a priority destination on the maps of the most demanding investors.

That, together with its privileged location and high quality of life, makes Malaga a perfect destination for firms looking for the ideal place to set up their business.