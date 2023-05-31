SUR in English launches Top International Business Guide with awards ceremony The event is a celebration of business success stories among the international community on the Costa del Sol and in the south of Spain in general

Rachel Haynes Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

More than 100 representatives of businesses in Malaga province attended the launch this Wednesday evening in Benalmádena of the first Top International Business Guide, which can found inside this coming Friday's edition of SUR in English.

The guide, the first of what is set to become an annual publication, was conceived as a celebration of business success stories among the international community on the Costa del Sol and in the south of Spain in general.

It covers most sectors that make up the local economy, from construction and property to legal and financial advice, education, health, renewable energy and culture and leisure.

The contribution of the international community to the local economy was discussed during the launch event by SUR in English’s editor-in-chief, Manolo Castillo; sales director for eastern Andalucía at CaixaBank, Gerardo Cuartero; and acting mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas.

All three stressed the collaboration between different nationalities on the Costa del Sol, making this a unique area for living and for doing business.

The guide, the first of what is set to become an annual publication, was conceived as a celebration of business success stories among the international community on the Costa del Sol and in the south of Spain in general.

It covers most sectors that make up the local economy, from construction and property to legal and financial advice, education, health, renewable energy and culture and leisure.

The contribution of the international community to the local economy was discussed during the launch event by SUR in English’s editor-in-chief, Manolo Castillo; sales director for eastern Andalucía at CaixaBank, Gerardo Cuartero; and acting mayor of Benalmádena, Víctor Navas.

All three stressed the collaboration between different nationalities on the Costa del Sol, making this a unique area for living and for doing business.

The Top International Business Guide has the support of about 90 businesses of all sizes and sectors, offering goods and services to residents of all nationalities in the south of Spain.

The publication is also backed by institutions such as the Junta de Andalucía, the British Chamber of Commerce in Spain, the British Embassy in Madrid and the consular corps in the province of Malaga, whose representatives offer the opening articles.

Wednesday’s launch of the guide was all about recognising the strengths of the international business community and recognising their achievements.

Encouragement came from speaker Ali Meehan, founder of the social and business community for woman across Spain and business growth coach.

She congratulated business owners who had managed to set up a business in Spain.

“If having a business was easy, everyone would be doing it. It’s not easy running a business in any country which is not your own, and Spain is no exception,” she said before stressing the importance of forming part of a community.