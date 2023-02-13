Malaga Airport begins 2023 with more passengers than before the pandemic More than 1.1 million passengers, 10.5% more than in 2019, used the Costa del Sol's airport in January, the first time that pre-crisis levels have been exceeded

Malaga Airport has begun 2023 registering, for the first time, higher passenger rates compared with pre-pandemic numbers. The airport was used by more than 1.1 million travellers in January, 10.5% more than in 2019 and almost 61% more than in 2022, according to Aena reports.

Of the 1.1 million passengers, 864,341 opted for flights abroad, which represented a growth of 6.3% compared to January 2019 and 60.5% more than in the first month of last year.

At the beginning of 2023, the runways were also busier than before the health crisis, exceeding 9,000 aircraft landings and takeoffs, almost 6% more than in 2019.

The data also shows an increase in domestic flights, which rose by 26.3% above pre-pandemic levels.

UK leads

The United Kingdom remains the most popular destination with 216,828 passengers in January, followed by the Netherlands, with 79,653; Germany, with 66,747; and Italy, with 55,026.

"The remaining 250,967 commercial passengers travelled to or from a Spanish city, which consolidates the strength of the domestic market by significantly exceeding the records of 2019," the Aena report continued.

Aena explained: “International operations increased by 1.6% compared to January 2019 and 15.3% to the same month last year. Although, the volume of flights with Spanish airports, for its part, also grew. Specifically, 12.3% higher than pre-pandemic levels and 28.4% more than in January 2022."

Creeping up

Malaga Airport started to pick up speed last year, closing in on 2019 figures without beating them. Aena data indicates that in 2022 it recovered 93% of passenger traffic from before the pandemic and 99.4% of the flights operated in 2019. The year closed with 18,457,194 travellers using the airport,, when before the health crisis it was close to 20 million, and 144,107 flights.

