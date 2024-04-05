Malaga has 167 'gazelle' companies that have created 7,300 jobs in three years

Nuria Triguero Malaga Friday, 5 April 2024, 10:42 Compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga boasts nearly 170 "gazelle" companies, that is, firms with a minimum of ten people on their payroll which maintain growth rates of more than 20% over three years, new data shows.

These companies are "particularly innovative and make a decisive contribution to job creation", according to the Cotec Foundation's Gazelle Companies Observatory. According to its latest published data, there are 167 companies in Malaga province that can be labelled "gazelles" due to their rapid growth between 2019 and 2022. In this period these companies created 7,350 jobs, an average of 44 per company, the data shows.

These "gazelles" represent 5.8% of the total number of companies with more than ten workers in Malaga province (2,896). This percentage is above the national average (4.9%) and the Andalusian average (5.7%). In the provincial ranking, Malaga ranks sixth in terms of the number of fast-growing companies, identical to its ranking in terms of population. Ahead are Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Murcia, Alicante and Seville, according to the data.

It would be logical to assume that the technology sector is responsible for producing most of these "gazelles", given the boom Malaga has experienced lately. But construction and retail are the leading "gazelle" companies in Malaga, the data shows. Of the 167 fast-growing firms detected, 30 belong to construction and another 30 to retail. This is followed by catering (with 17 fast-growing companies), building and gardening services (13), education (12) and programming, consultancy and other IT activities (8).

According to the Cotec study, the Malaga "gazelles" that have created the most jobs in the three years are: Linton Grey (a company that subcontracts cleaning and housekeeping services for hotels), Residencias Familiares para Mayores (Seniors), El Gym Iberia (Viva Gym), Sector Alarm Spain and Synergym Holding.

Half of them in Malaga city

Nearly half of the high-growth companies in Malaga province (75) are based in the city. These companies have been responsible for the net creation of 4,540 jobs between 2019 and 2022, employing a total of 7,405 people in the latter year. The average Malaga "gazelle" company has grown from 33 to 99 employees.

Malaga city has 6.2% of "gazelles" among companies with at least ten workers. This percentage is clearly higher than Spain (4.9%), Andalucía (5.7%) and the rest of the province (5.8%).

A total of 36 of the 75 "gazelles" in Malaga city (48% of the total) are in the high-knowledge and high-tech sectors, when in Spain the average is 33% and in Andalucía, 24%. Malaga is in fourth position in the ranking of municipalities with the highest number of knowledge-intensive gazelles, ahead of Seville and Zaragoza, which are larger cities. The knowledge-intensive activity that generates the most gazelles is education, with nine companies, followed by IT with six.

However, the first company in the ranking by number of "gazelles" in Malaga city is related to retail trade, which has ten companies.