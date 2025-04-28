Major blackout in Spain due to nationwide power outage; Red Eléctrica says that power is starting to be recovered

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Monday, 28 April 2025, 12:54 | Updated 14:15h. Compartir

A national blackout left many Spanish cities without electricity after 12.30pm on Monday 28 April. According to SUR, Endesa is not aware of any faults and blames it on a failure by Red Eléctrica Española, Spain's electricity network.

The outage is affecting traffic lights and phone lines, as well as rail and air transport.

Red Eléctrica said at around 1.30pm that power was starting to be recovered in the north and south of the country.

Apparently, the failure is affecting cities such as Malaga, Seville, Madrid and Badajoz, among other Spanish and Portuguese cities. In Malaga 112 has received an upsurge in calls because of the lack of power in thousands of homes and because traffic lights have stopped working in the streets. The police are cutting non-priority roads to avoid accidents.

All rail transport has been interrupted.

There are currently millions of affected people across the country and the government has started to investigate what is happening, but they don't have an explanation at this time.

Several cabinet ministers were called to an emergency meeting at La Moncloa, the Spanish prime minister's office, on Monday to study the reason for the power cut. The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) has not ruled out a cyberattack.

Zoom Graph shows the sudden power cut at around 12.30pm.

Endesa is saying that Red Eléctrica has to provide more information. The sector confirms that they are working to resolve the problem.

(More to follow)