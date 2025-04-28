Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Major blackout in Spain due to nationwide power outage; Red Eléctrica says that power is starting to be recovered

Ver 20 fotos
SUR
Power cut

Major blackout in Spain due to nationwide power outage; Red Eléctrica says that power is starting to be recovered

Government ministers have been called to en emergency meeting and the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) has not ruled out a cyberattack;

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Monday, 28 April 2025, 12:54

A national blackout left many Spanish cities without electricity after 12.30pm on Monday 28 April. According to SUR, Endesa is not aware of any faults and blames it on a failure by Red Eléctrica Española, Spain's electricity network.

The outage is affecting traffic lights and phone lines, as well as rail and air transport.

Red Eléctrica said at around 1.30pm that power was starting to be recovered in the north and south of the country.

Apparently, the failure is affecting cities such as Malaga, Seville, Madrid and Badajoz, among other Spanish and Portuguese cities. In Malaga 112 has received an upsurge in calls because of the lack of power in thousands of homes and because traffic lights have stopped working in the streets. The police are cutting non-priority roads to avoid accidents.

All rail transport has been interrupted.

There are currently millions of affected people across the country and the government has started to investigate what is happening, but they don't have an explanation at this time.

Several cabinet ministers were called to an emergency meeting at La Moncloa, the Spanish prime minister's office, on Monday to study the reason for the power cut. The National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE) has not ruled out a cyberattack.

Graph shows the sudden power cut at around 12.30pm.

Endesa is saying that Red Eléctrica has to provide more information. The sector confirms that they are working to resolve the problem.

(More to follow)

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Dutch community on the Costa gets ready to raise a glass to King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands
  2. 2 Fuengirola set to host its mass gathering of international cultures
  3. 3 Double orange for Polopos, the Dutch village in Andalucía
  4. 4 Around 3,000 Finnish baseball fans to descend on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Biggest crowd of the season witnesses statement win for Marbella FC
  6. 6 Creator of Puerto Banús landmark dies in Russia
  7. 7 1000 years of Montserrat: a place of faith in natural beauty
  8. 8 On the defensive
  9. 9 Tardeo Summer to kick off the season with music from the 80s and 90s
  10. 10 The end of an era

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Major blackout in Spain due to nationwide power outage; Red Eléctrica says that power is starting to be recovered