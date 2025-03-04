A 3.2 magnitude earthquake with its epicentre in Malaga town just inland from Costa del Sol is recorded

Enrique Miranda Malaga Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 14:29 Compartir

A 3.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded this morning in the province of Malaga, with its epicentre in the municipality of Casabermeja. According to data from Spain's National Geographic Institute (IGN), the earthquake was detected at 10.19am. this Tuesday morning at a depth of 65 kilometres.

The siesmic movement was noticed by some residents but it did not cause any incidents. It should be remembered that earthquakes of this magnitude are considered weak, and below a magnitude of 3 they are considered micro-earthquakes and are barely perceptible.

These types of earthquakes are part of the normal seismic activity in southern Andalucía, which is also one of the most active in Spain. Most of the earthquakes recorded on the Spanish mainland are in the region as it is close to the boundary between the Eurasian and African tectonic plates.