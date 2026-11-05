Sur and London: a partnership in tourism that has now lasted 43 years

Diario Sur and Sur in English just marked 43 years at the WTM (World Travel Market) in London, celebrating it in style: with the annual ... dinner the newspaper hosts. This is 43 years of commitment to Malaga, the Costa del Sol and Andalucía and, above all, 43 years of an extraordinary love story between a newspaper, a trade fair and an industry that has been instrumental in the economic and social development of our region.

The WTM is much more than just a tourism trade fair. For Andalucía, it represents one of the major international showcases that promotes economic interests, consolidates markets, opens up opportunities and forges relationships that subsequently translate into jobs, investment and prosperity.

The UK has historically been one of Andalucía's key allies in the tourism sector and Sur realised from the very outset that this London event deserved more than just conventional news coverage.

That is why it was the first newspaper to have its own stand at the fair. Sur and Sur in English became two familiar names among international tourism experts. For more than four decades, their pages have chronicled the aspirations, successes, difficulties and extraordinary changes in the Costa del Sol.

The traditional dinner is probably the most heart-warming expression of that commitment. It is an event that brings together British and Spanish business leaders, representatives of institutions, industry professionals and prominent figures who have contributed to the growth of tourism in the region.

This year's dinner, which nearly 150 guests attended, was also an extraordinary display of empathy and camaraderie: a heartfelt tribute to the professionals and the entire tourism sector in Malaga and Andalucía, which has succeeded in transforming the region into one of the most admired destinations in the world.

The 2026 dinner also held special significance. It was the first with Javier Recio at the helm of Diario Sur and Manuel Gavira as the head of Andalusian tourism. Two names joining a tradition that deserves to be preserved and strengthened. For while the world of tourism has changed profoundly, the need to defend our interests in the major international markets remains as pressing as it was when this venture began.

At the dinner, speeches conveyed numerous messages regarding the sector's strengths, but also its challenges and demands. Recio reiterated just how important tourism is to the newspaper and the commitment Diario Sur made in the early 1960s. "We created the Costa del Sol newspaper brand and were also the first media outlet to feature a daily double-page spread dedicated to the sector," he stated.

Before the event began, the director of Sur asked guests to hold a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Urda tragedy. During those 60 seconds, words gave way to a shared sense of grief, to the memory of those who lost their lives and to solidarity with their families.

Adamuz and Urda appeared in every speech, as did the call for convenient, fast and safe transport links with Andalucía, "because without transport links and without travel safety, there is no tourism or tourists", as Manuel Gavira said.

Javier Recio said that Sur and Sur in English first attended the WTM in November 1984, when the London tourism fair was held at the historic Olympia in London. "Since then, we haven't missed a single year, which demonstrates our commitment as a newspaper to the sector."

He also paid tribute to Jorge Artero, who was Sur's advertising director and a regular at this fair and who passed away a few months ago. He also offered words of praise, remembrance and gratitude to the people who, over the years, had made the newspaper's professional and promotional presence at the WTM possible, including "an intern who's here today, Pedro Luis Gómez".

Recio wished to highlight the work of Salvador Salas and Pilar Martínez in covering the fair. He thanked Alejandra Cabrera for her work in organising the event, as well as Rachel Haynes and Davies from the Sur in English team, for their efforts over the past few days.

Javier Recio was emphatic in making it clear that the newspaper "will stand by the sector and support its demands, such as ensuring that the disruption to high-speed rail services affecting Andalucía, Malaga and the Costa del Sol is kept to a minimum".

"We will be the first to combat the 'tourismophobia' that has been on the rise recently," he vowed. "Anyone who is against tourism will have us to contend with. We are objective, but on this issue we are not neutral."

Recio then thanked the various officials present at the dinner.

Aehcos award

Pilar Martínez presented this year's award to Aehcos in recognition of its forthcoming 50th anniversary, highlighting its significant role in the history of tourism in the Costa del Sol. Head of the organisation José Luque accepted it, expressing his gratitude for the gesture.

He paid tribute to those who had held the post before him and stressed the important work of Aehcos, always in support of tourism and the Costa del Sol. "We are hundreds of professionals and organisations, all united by the common goal of achieving the very best for our destination," Luque stated.

This was the final WTM for head of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, as he is due to step down from his current posts shortly to stand as the PP party's lead candidate for the Senado in Malaga. He also praised Sur for its contribution to Andalusian tourism.

"Tourism is Malaga's main industry and our main objective (...) is to ensure that this economic engine does not grind to a halt," he said, encouraging the mayors of the Costa del Sol to be proactive in everything that involves improving tourism and in matters as crucial to the sector as infrastructure.

All speakers at the event agreed that there is currently a serious problem regarding the lack of rail connectivity between Malaga, the Costa del Sol and Andalucía and the rest of Spain. As someone said at one of the round-table discussions: "Don't mess with my bread and butter."

Gavira and Salado both pointed out that, while "tourism must be kept out of political confrontation", it does not mean that "we should not be assertive in our demands to the central government".

The Urda tragedy was very much on the minds of those who spoke, as was the resignation of Transport Minister Óscar Puente, which had taken place shortly before the start of Sur's dinner. On this matter, Gavira and Salado were unequivocal: "He has done nothing for tourism in the Costa del Sol or Andalucía and there is also something irreparable about his tenure. More than 115 deaths: that is a fact and no one can forget it."

Gavira praised "business owners, experts, the self-employed, those of you who work in Andalusian tourism" for their work and presence at the WTM. "It is thanks to your work and efforts that targets are met, records are set and tourism's importance to our economy is maintained. You are tourism. You are the face of the sector and you deserve our praise and our gratitude."

While emphasising the importance of the figures, he stated, as the new regional minister of tourism for Andalucía, that maintaining growth is one of his goals, but also that one of his objectives is to shift the focus from "volume to value". "We want the people of Andalucía to recognise the importance of tourism and for that we need you, all of you."

"You cannot talk about tourism as something that is manufactured from a government office, because the public sector can never replace private initiative: I repeat that it is the business owners, the self-employed, the workers and the professionals in the sector who are the key players," Gavira said.

According to the regional minister, "tourism requires good infrastructure and the very latest technological advances, because we live in an age in which tourists expect all of that". He also stressed the importance of supporting Ceuta and Melilla, which are practically part of Andalucía and "whose tourism sector we are supporting and must continue to support at this time".

After thanking Sur for its support for the sector, Gavira stated: "You are going to have a regional minister who has no qualms and who will defend tourism in Andalucía without a shadow of a doubt." He placed great emphasis on the fact that "Andalucía is much more than just a destination".

"It is a way of life and that way of life, which is loved by millions of people around the world, is what we must nurture and promote, because it is what people love about us, the Andalusians," the regional minister concluded.

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