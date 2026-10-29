Death toll rises to 68 in Urda rail disaster as recovery teams work through night in Toledo

C. P. S. 29/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:21h.

Rescue and recovery operations near the former railway station in Urda (Toledo) intensified at dawn on Thursday, 29 October, following an overnight effort involving more than 500 emergency personnel.

Teams comprising firefighters, the Military Emergency Unit (UME), medical specialists, and Guardia Civil officers worked through the night using heavy lifting equipment to shift destroyed train carriages and check for trapped victims beneath the wreckage.

The official death toll from Wednesday's high-speed rail collision between a Renfe AVE and an Iryo train now stands at 68, with more than 100 people injured. The wounded are receiving treatment across a regional hospital network spanning Toledo, Ciudad Real, Albacete, and Madrid.

Forensics begin victim identification as blood donation drive expands

At the Institute of Legal Medicine in Toledo, a specialised team of 25 forensic pathologists has begun the formal process of identifying 52 of the 68 victims recovered so far.

Regional health authorities in Castilla-La Mancha have issued an urgent appeal for blood donations. Dr Elena Madrigal, coordinator of the regional blood donation network (RHHH), urged citizens to visit donation centres across the autonomous community to replenish stocks drawn during Wednesday's emergency response.

In Madrid, emergency services maintain a comprehensive victim support hub at Puerta de Atocha station. Pilar Rodríguez, spokesperson for Madrid's SUMMA 112 service, confirmed that medical teams, SAMUR, and Red Cross personnel remain on site to assist relatives.

Madrid emergency crews provided field triage to 83 passengers before transferring them to regional hospitals in Castilla-La Mancha, remaining at the crash site until 4.30am on Thursday to assist with heavy-vehicle recovery.