GILMAR: Over 40 years helping international buyers find their place in Spain

SUR in English Málaga 27/10/2026 Actualizado a las 16:56h.

Spain has long been one of Europe's favourite destinations for international property buyers. Its climate, lifestyle, culture and excellent connections continue to attract those looking for a holiday home, a permanent move or a property investment. Yet choosing where to buy, and who to trust, can be just as important as finding the right home.

This is where experience makes a difference. Founded in Madrid in 1983, GILMAR Real Estate has spent more than four decades helping buyers and sellers navigate the Spanish property market, building a reputation for professionalism, reliability and in-depth local knowledge.

Today, with more than 30 offices across Spain, GILMAR combines the resources of an established national company with the personal attention of teams who understand the communities in which they live and work.

One coastline, countless possibilities

From the traditional charm of Estepona to cosmopolitan Marbella, the lively Fuengirola and the cultural attractions of Málaga, the Costa del Sol offers an extraordinary variety of locations, properties and lifestyles.

With offices in Málaga, Benalmádena, Marbella, Puerto Banús and Estepona, GILMAR's teams offer much more than property viewings. Their understanding of local neighbourhoods, schools, amenities and market conditions helps buyers identify locations that genuinely match their needs.

Importantly, GILMAR's portfolio extends far beyond new developments and luxury properties. The company offers an extensive selection of resale homes across all its locations, from affordable apartments and traditional Andalusian townhouses to family homes, beachfront properties and exclusive villas. This breadth of choice allows buyers to explore established neighbourhoods as well as emerging residential areas, comparing properties across different price ranges.

New developments for different budgets

GILMAR's new-build portfolio on the Costa del Sol ranges from contemporary apartments to some of the region's most exclusive residences.

Altoasis, beside Azata Golf in Estepona, a completed residential development of three-bedroom townhouses that combine traditional Andalusian charm with modern comforts. Ready to move into, prices start at €470,250.

Just 100 metres from Estepona's beach and marina, Portamare offers contemporary two- and three-bedroom apartments and penthouses from €459,700.

In neighbouring Casares, Casares Bay presents a different lifestyle, with two- and three-bedroom apartments, garden residences and penthouses beside Doña Julia Golf, starting at €490,000.

At the higher end of the market, two developments illustrate the Costa del Sol's appeal to luxury buyers. Villas Monte Palatino, overlooking Valle Romano Golf in Estepona, offers contemporary villas with sea views from €1,590,000. Meanwhile, Balcón del Mediterráneo, on Estepona's New Golden Mile, comprises 37 luxury residences with three to five bedrooms, resort-style amenities and generous Mediterranean-facing terraces, marketed from €1,456,340.

Beyond the Costa del Sol

GILMAR's reach also extends to other destinations attracting international buyers, including the Costa de la Luz and the Canary Islands.

In Cádiz, the company offers properties along a coastline renowned for its unspoilt beaches, traditional towns and relaxed Atlantic lifestyle. Among its current new-build developments is Sanlúcar 18, in Sanlúcar de Barrameda, comprising 18 fully furnished tourist apartments overlooking Las Lomas de Martín Miguel golf course. With one, two or three bedrooms and prices starting at €198,000, the properties come with a tourist rental licence, allowing owners to generate rental income from the outset. This makes the development particularly attractive to buyers seeking a holiday home that also offers investment potential.

The Canary Islands provide another appealing alternative, particularly for those seeking year-round sunshine. In Gran Canaria is Brassie Villas, in El Cortijo, Telde, offering contemporary three-bedroom villas from €489,000. Designed with an emphasis on natural light and energy efficiency, the properties feature private heated swimming pools, outdoor spaces and individual photovoltaic installations.

In Fuerteventura, The Elysian Collection offers 121 contemporary two- and three-bedroom apartments from €275,000. With spacious terraces, Atlantic Ocean views, landscaped gardens and a communal swimming pool, the development combines modern living with the island's year-round appeal.

International expertise, local knowledge

For overseas buyers, purchasing a property in Spain involves more than choosing a location. Understanding the legal procedures, financing options and practicalities of buying abroad is equally important.

GILMAR's International Department brings together multilingual professionals experienced in working with buyers from different countries, providing personalised assistance from the initial search to the completion of a purchase.

Clients can also draw on the company's specialist expertise in residential sales and lettings, mortgages, commercial property and investment, with the reassurance of dealing with an established company throughout the process.

For foreign buyers considering Spain, that combination of experience, local insight and choice offers valuable peace of mind.

After more than 40 years in business, GILMAR continues to demonstrate that finding the right home is not simply about the property itself, but about having the right people to guide the journey.