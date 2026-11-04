Costa del Sol calls for urgent alternative transport links with Madrid at the WTM in London

The Urda rail tragedy marked the start of the WTM (World Travel Market) in London on Tuesday. At midday, the tourism sector held ... a minute's silence for the 69 victims and the authorities began their speeches by expressing their support and solidarity with all those affected by the accident.

The impact on Spain's reputation, the loss of confidence in the Spanish rail network and the problems with transport links between Andalucía and Madrid are a cause for concern for the region's and the province's leading industry.

Precisely because of the rail tragedy, the opening of the fair did not feature the traditional attendance of president of the regional government Juanma Moreno. Regional minister of tourism Manuel Gavira, who is also deputy president of the regional government, did not attend the first day either.

The first to speak on the opening day of the WTM was president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado, who, after analysing the strength of the British market and expressing his confidence that British tourists will continue to favour the Costa del Sol next year, called on the central government to draw up an urgent plan for alternative transport links to Madrid.

Salado stressed the sector's concerns ahead of the Christmas season, after pointing out that Malaga had already suffered a prolonged suspension of rail services this year due to the previous accident at Adamuz and the landslide in Álora.

"We are calling on the government to draw up an alternative transport plan for Andalucía and the Costa del Sol to mitigate the consequences of the disruption to high-speed rail links with Madrid," he stated.

Salado explained that the government must ensure this air link, guaranteeing affordable prices, and highlighted the previously announced commitment from new airlines set to begin operating the route between Malaga and Madrid. The president of Turismo Costa del Sol called for "urgent action to ensure the destination does not suffer again as a result of the suspension of the high-speed rail network".

Salado expressed concern about the consequences this situation is having on the province's status as a tourist destination and on its economic activity, while also criticising the lack of maintenance of transport infrastructure. "This cannot be allowed to happen. It shows a lack of effort, care and proper management of something as important as public transport. Worst of all, it costs lives," the director of Turismo Costa del Sol said.

Secretary of state for tourism Rosario Sánchez responded to this request by assuring that the government is currently "focusing on the emergency response, on showing solidarity and on meeting the needs not only of those who are still injured, but also of the families of those affected by the tragedy".

"We are also investigating what may have caused the accident to ensure complete transparency regarding the situation," she stated. Sánchez agreed that it is now "very important to restore confidence in our rail system". "I believe that this is the most urgent matter we are working on as a country."

On how to do that, Sánchez highlighted the "commitment to the investigation and to the safety of our entire rail network".

Salado, however, said that Andalucía and the Costa del Sol deserve a response commensurate with the situation. "They owe it to Andalucía and the Costa del Sol, because what is happening now, being cut off from the Spanish capital, simply cannot be allowed to continue."

Tourism experts and the many mayors from the Costa del Sol's main tourist destinations who had travelled to London were unanimous in expressing their concern about these connectivity issues with Madrid, highlighting the upcoming Christmas season.

Malaga city councillor for tourism Jacobo Florido expressed a more optimistic view, although he acknowledged that "this alternative transport plan is vital". He warned that people planning to visit Malaga city "will find a way to do so". Even so, he pointed out that, while the British market is showing growth and strength, domestic tourism is experiencing a slowdown that will make 2026 the first year in which the number of Spanish tourists arriving falls.

"Let's hope the decline doesn't reach double figures," he said. "The most important thing is that overnight stays by British tourists have risen by eleven per cent. In the city of Malaga, they account for 16 per cent of international arrivals, which means that the average length of stay has exceeded 2.6 days, as is our target," Florido stated.

Similarly, chairman of the tourism council of the confederation of Andalusian business leaders José Carlos Escribano pointed out that the suspension of the high-speed rail service will have a greater impact on business tourism from Madrid, as these visitors usually take the train to travel to the Costa del Sol and Seville.

As for initial impressions of the British market, Escribano said that "there are no concerns regarding their response to Andalusian destinations" and noted that some changes are evident, such as a slowdown in advance bookings. "We will continue to grow," he concluded on the first day of the WTM, which saw a lower turnout of trade professionals than in previous years.

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