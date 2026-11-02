Costa del Sol seeks to consolidate booming market that generates more than 4.6 billion euros at London's WTM

The Urda train crash, which has received widespread coverage in the international media, will have a major impact on Spain's image at the ... WTM in London: the world's largest tourism trade fair due to take place between 3 and 5 November.

Destinations such as the Costa del Sol and Andalucía have a great deal at stake at the WTM. The challenge for the province of Malaga is precisely to safeguard this strategic and growing source market, which contributes more than 4.6 billion euros a year to the destination. It is the leading source market for foreign tourists in Malaga, accounting for almost 30 per cent of arrivals from abroad.

Furthermore, it is currently enjoying a golden period in which its love affair with Malaga's attractions remains as strong as ever. So much so that they are confident of closing the year with 3.3 million visitors, an increase of almost three per cent.

At this global tourism event, in which more than 180 countries are taking part, the Costa del Sol will focus its promotional strategy on attracting British tourists beyond the peak season.

"Our aim is clear: to strengthen the destination's positioning in the UK, with a particular focus on promoting the opportunities outside the peak season. We want our visitors to discover that the Costa del Sol is much more than just sun and beaches. We are a destination with a diverse range of attractions, including culture, nature, gastronomy, golf, sport and experiences to suit all tastes, capable of offering high-quality options all year round," president of Turismo Costa del Sol Francisco Salado said.

He stressed that seasonality management "is a strategic priority" for spreading tourist activity more evenly throughout the year, promoting employment stability, supporting businesses and creating opportunities for all municipalities in the province. The delegation has devised a promotional campaign both inside and outside the Excel exhibition centre, in which it has invested one million euros.

The Costa del Sol is returning to the WTM with its own stand covering some 250 square metres and featuring 120 co-exhibitors, which Salado considers an example of collaboration between public authorities and the private sector. The stand, designed as a space for work, meetings and networking, which will also feature a gastronomic area showcasing Sabor a Málaga products, will serve as a business hub for meetings with travel agencies, tour operators, airlines and other key players in the tourism industry. In addition, the Costa del Sol will have a presence within the Andalusian stand.

Salado said that figures confirm the British market's "enormous significance and contribution to the province's economic activity". He stated that the number of British passengers arriving at Malaga Airport in the first nine months of the year exceeded 2.5 million, a four per cent increase on the same period in 2025, ranking first among international markets and accounting for 12.6 per cent of all passengers arriving in Spain from this market. This share rises to 82.7 per cent of those recorded at Andalusian airports.

The president of Turismo Costa del Sol pointed out that Malaga Airport has connections to 18 cities in the UK, including London, Manchester, Bristol, Birmingham, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Belfast and East Midlands. "We want the British to continue seeing the Costa del Sol as a nearby, welcoming, competitive destination brimming with possibilities: a destination where they can enjoy their best experiences," Salado said.

He highlighted new initiatives such as the gastronomic area featuring Sabor a Málaga products and an advertising campaign on large screens and bus stops across London.

The WTM in London is the global tourism event where new trends are set. This year's slogan is 'Resilience, Rebound & Reinvention'. The event will host the 20th WTM Ministers' Summit to examine how governments and the tourism industry can work together to build a more resilient and regenerative future for the sector.

In line with this, Andalucía has set itself the goal of attracting British tourists who are keen to explore more parts of the region throughout the year. Regional minister for tourism Manuel Gavira said: "We are not going to London to tell people how beautiful Andalucía is or to explain the destination's attractions. We are going to entice the British to continue opening doors for our businesses so that tourists visit more towns and stay for longer periods."

At the event, Andalucía will launch a 575-square-metre stand, involving the eight tourism boards and 69 companies. The stand this year is closer to the entrance to the hall showcasing Spain's tourism offering and is "more open, brighter and more comfortable".

They have also planned a communications campaign featuring large-format displays and 16 double-sided screens. "We want high-quality tourism that generates wealth and employment, with opportunities throughout the year and across all eight provinces," Gavira said.

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