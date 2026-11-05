San Roque pitches itself as a holiday and residential destination at WTM London

SUR in English London 05/11/2026 Actualizado a las 09:28h.

With its enviable location close to the coast and two airports, its central position on the Andalusian coast, and the added appeal of Sotogrande and its status as one of the world’s polo capitals, San Roque is firmly established as a leading tourist destination in Cadiz province.

The municipality has plenty to offer in the international market, and to strengthen its position, San Roque is attending this year’s World Travel Market (WTM) in London.

“We’re taking part this year to consolidate our presence in the British market, one of the strongest for Andalucía, which brings more than three million tourists to the region every year,” said San Roque mayor Juan Carlos Ruiz Boix, speaking from London.

An aerial view of San Roque.

A leading municipality for residential tourism

The mayor stressed the importance of residential tourism for San Roque. “A lot of homes here are owned by British people, and they come on top of the many tourists who arrive constantly through the two nearby airports, Malaga and Gibraltar,” he said.

Ruiz Boix welcomed the historic agreement that has led to the removal of the fence marking the border between Gibraltar and Spain, which he said will be important for the development of tourism in San Roque. He said it will allow more connections to be added at Gibraltar airport with other European and Spanish cities, such as Madrid or Barcelona.

A destination for golf and polo

“The British market is very well established in San Roque thanks to golf,” the mayor said. “We also want San Roque to keep being known as the polo town in July and August.”

He highlighted the value of Sotogrande, “the best marina in Andalucía, with a huge number of activities and great international cuisine”, along with 15 kilometres of beaches “of the highest quality and with the best public services, which also attract a lot of tourists”.

The mayor said efforts are also being made to show visitors who come for the golf and Sotogrande “the reality of the town of San Roque and all the small villages that are part of the municipality, such as Guadiaro, San Roque station, Puente Mayorga and San Enrique, where there are lots of bars and restaurants with a rich food culture, and where they can find out more about our history, linked to the Phoenicians and Romans, or about San Roque’s Easter Week.”

“We’re showing these attractions again at this fair, aware of how important it is to look after them and make the most of them so that more and more tourists keep coming,” he continued.

30th anniversary of the Ryder Cup at San Roque

The mayor acknowledges that San Roque’s main international brand is the Valderrama golf course, which many consider the best in the world. “The first time the Ryder Cup ever left the United States was when it came to San Roque in 1997. Next year marks 30 years since that historic event, which put Valderrama on the map around the world,” he said.

Ruiz Boix explained that the town has two distinct brands: San Roque, a national brand aimed more at Spanish tourists, and Sotogrande, “a brand known across Europe, linked to high-spending tourism and the luxury of golf, polo and its marina”.

For the San Roque brand, events such as the one in London help to promote “all its history, culture, food and natural spots, such as Alcaidesa beach and Pinar del Rey. We’re working to make them better known through brochures, visits and tourism promotion activities, so that people who come to play golf can, after a morning on the 18 holes, find out more about what San Roque has to offer or enjoy the food in our bars and restaurants.”

The town’s more exclusive, uncrowded character, its more than half a century of international tourism, its high level of safety and the hospitality and warmth of its people, “which means tourists end up becoming part of the San Roque family”, are other qualities the San Roque delegation is highlighting at WTM.