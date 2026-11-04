Spain's Transport Minister resigns after one week in the eye of the storm over Urda tragedy

Spain's Transport Minister Óscar Puente unexpectedly announced his resignation during the meeting before Diputación Permanente on Tuesday. He did so at around 9pm, ... following a lengthy appearance, during which virtually all political groups, albeit in different tones and with varying degrees of insistence, urged him to step aside.

Last Friday, before Cabinet, Puente said he would only resign if he considered that his continued tenure would harm his party, but said that he did not believe this to be the case. He also said he believed he was in a position to restore the "shattered" confidence in the high-speed rail network.

The reason Puente gave for his resignation is broadly the same as that the government's main political allies have put over in the past week: a minister cannot remain in post when two tragedies of such gravity have occurred within his remit in the same year, regardless of his responsibility.

The two tragedies are the Urda accident, with 69 fatalities, and the Adamuz accident, on the same Madrid-Seville corridor, with 46.

Moncloa (the central government's headquarters) had been insisting for a week that there was no reason for him to resign, that it would serve no purpose and would even be counterproductive because the PP opposition party would use it to blame the government for what had happened. Sources close to the minister stated a few days ago that PM Pedro Sánchez himself had rejected Puente's offer to resign on the grounds that it would be "unfair".

According to what Puente explained on Tuesday, however, he had already made up his mind on the very day of the disaster and was simply waiting for the right moment to make it official. He informed the prime minister via WhatsApp a few minutes before announcing it.

"I am making this decision public today in the place where it makes the most sense to do so, at the seat of national sovereignty, having completed what I believe was the most urgent and pressing task," Puente stated. The task he was referring to was the initial investigation into the Urda accident.

These measures include: a royal decree-law on financial aid similar to the one passed following the Adamuz incident and changes such as double human verification of control centre orders when automatic systems fail, more breaks for air traffic controllers, an increase in staffing levels, a study into closing the luggage compartments and fewer services on the Madrid-Seville route until the ERTMS automatic safety system is operational. They were not, however, regarded as a solution by any political party, neither on the left nor on the right.

In his farewell speech, during which his voice trembled at one point, Puente echoed the words of former Portuguese Minister for Public Works Jorge Coelho, who resigned in 2001 following the deaths of 59 people in the collapse of the Entre-os-Rios bridge: "Guilt cannot die unmarried."

His decision took many by surprise, even within his own party. Puente proved both those who argued that his continued tenure was a liability and those who maintained he had to stay in office wrong.

"My decision is one of political dignity and must be viewed as such. It is good for the country and it is good for democracy. A mature democracy, in a strong, prosperous and modern country, not a failed state as some claim. A democracy in which the public demands dignity from politics. My sole aim in taking this decision is to help provide it. It is not true that all politicians are the same," he stated.

It was that very same argument that Sánchez put forward on X a few hours later. "Politicians like him bring honour to our country and show us that we are not all the same. While some merely preach, others give their all. Thank you so much, comrade," the prime minister wrote.

Government sources said that, for the time being, and until his dismissal takes effect, Puente remains a minister. Sánchez had not intended to dismiss him and will now have to consider who can effectively take his place with less than a month to go before the general election on 29 November.

"Puente is stepping down a week after standing up, offering solutions and fulfilling his duty. Others, who are now preaching, did none of those things for their country," the Moncloa statement said. "The government thanks the minister for his integrity and statesmanship and is committed to continuing to work to restore confidence in our high-speed rail network."

Those very references to what "others" had never done were precisely the clues which, almost unnoticed by anyone, had signalled the path Puente would choose following the cabinet meeting.

In response to a journalist's question, Puente stated that he understood "better than anyone" the arguments calling for his resignation and that he could "share" them. Few could have imagined to what extent, because he also stated that he had never contributed, either by action or by omission, to the damage caused. He did, albeit indirectly, compare himself with Carlos Mazón, who was president of the region of Valencia at the time of the 'dana' disaster, to deny the main opposition party any legitimacy to demand his resignation.

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