Live | Follow the SUR in English roundtable Real Estate - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle

SUR in English Mijas Friday, 16 February 2024, 08:38 | Updated 09:34h. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Whether resident or tourist it’s likely that the majority of readers of SUR in English will agree that the Costa del Sol is an enviable place to live or own a property.

The climate (albeit too dry at present) and the lifestyle are top of the list of many reasons for choosing the south of Spain. Mijas, in particular, is a municipality that is a favourite among foreign residents and tourists and a number of new developments are increasing opportunities to own a home in the area.

With that in mind, this year’s SUR in English real estate roundtable event is being held today, Friday 16 February, at La Zambra Resort in Mijas, where experts will discuss the property market on the Costa del Sol.