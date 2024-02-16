Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
La Zambra Resort in Mijas is hosting the event.
La Zambra Resort in Mijas is hosting the event. SUR
Property

Live | Follow the SUR in English roundtable Real Estate - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle

This year’s SUR in English real estate roundtable event is being held today, Friday 16 February, at La Zambra Resort in Mijas, where experts will discuss the property market on the Costa del Sol

SUR in English

Mijas

Friday, 16 February 2024, 08:38

Compartir

Whether resident or tourist it’s likely that the majority of readers of SUR in English will agree that the Costa del Sol is an enviable place to live or own a property.

The climate (albeit too dry at present) and the lifestyle are top of the list of many reasons for choosing the south of Spain. Mijas, in particular, is a municipality that is a favourite among foreign residents and tourists and a number of new developments are increasing opportunities to own a home in the area.

With that in mind, this year’s SUR in English real estate roundtable event is being held today, Friday 16 February, at La Zambra Resort in Mijas, where experts will discuss the property market on the Costa del Sol.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  2. 2 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  3. 3 More than 80 per cent of children diagnosed with cancer in Spain overcome the disease
  4. 4 Follow the SUR in English roundtable Real Estate - a Secure Investment and Enviable Lifestyle
  5. 5 Stepson of Marbella mayor faces 22 years in prison for alleged drug trafficking between Spain and northern Europe
  6. 6 In pictures: Wild horses, mares and foals pay special visit to Sierra Nevada ski resort after recent storms
  7. 7 These are that recipients that will be honoured at the prestigious M for Malaga provincial awards
  8. 8 Is this the most difficult supermarket to get into in Spain?

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad